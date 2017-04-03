Zimbabwe: Cash Crisis Deepens, Govt Offers No Solutions
Zimbabweans continue to struggle with a cash crisis that is deepening by the day with even the surrogate bond notes vanishing from banks while government and monetary authorities offer little by way of solutions. Around central Harare Friday, a NewZimbabwe.com news team found long queues at most banking halls with withdrawals generally limited to no more than $150 and only in bond notes.
