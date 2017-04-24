Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves National Railways Recapitalisation Programme

CABINET has approved the National Railways of Zimbabwe 's recapitalisation programme which will see the ailing parastatal going into the market to source funding through technical partners and institutional investors. Addressing journalists in Bulawayo on Saturday, NRZ board chairperson Larry Mavhima said the framework for the recapitalisation of the company was made by cabinet on the 11th of April this month.

