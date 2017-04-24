Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves National R...

Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves National Railways Recapitalisation Programme

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

CABINET has approved the National Railways of Zimbabwe 's recapitalisation programme which will see the ailing parastatal going into the market to source funding through technical partners and institutional investors. Addressing journalists in Bulawayo on Saturday, NRZ board chairperson Larry Mavhima said the framework for the recapitalisation of the company was made by cabinet on the 11th of April this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC