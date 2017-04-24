Zimbabwe: Bus Inferno Killed 31 - DNA Tests

DNA tests conducted on the remains of passengers who perished when a South Africa-bound Proliner bus was sideswiped by a haulage truck before catching fire along Harare-Beitbridge Road have revealed that 31 and not 21 people were killed in the accident. According to a list released by the Midlands Civil Protection Unit, there were 81 passengers aboard the bus when tragedy struck and 29 people died on the spot, while two others died in hospital.

