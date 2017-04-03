Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Will Rise Again - ...

Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Will Rise Again - Mnangagwa

Government is working towards the resuscitation of strategic industries in Bulawayo to restore the city to its former glory, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa said yesterday. He said this while officiating at the ground-breaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the construction of the state-of-the art shopping complex in Cowdray Park high-density suburb.

