Zimbabwe: Bribe-Seeking Cop Sleeps Outside Taxi Driver's Home
Police Constable Samuel Samu, 39, solicited a bribe from a taxi driver Admire Nota, who had knocked down a pedestrian on the Harare-Masvingo highway, reports New Zimbabwe.com. Samu, with three other police officers, was the first to arrive at the scene and demanded Nota's driving licence.
