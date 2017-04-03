Zimbabwe: Beef Producers Say Govt Suf...

Zimbabwe: Beef Producers Say Govt Suffocating Beef Industry, Favors Tobacco Farmers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

GOVERNMENT continues to suffocate the beef industry in favor other agro-based industries despite the sector having potential to earn the country the much need foreign currency, beef producers have lamented. Zimbabwe used to earn $45 million annually through beef exports to the European Union when the Cold Storage Company was still the largest meat processor in Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC