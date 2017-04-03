Zimbabwe: Beef Producers Say Govt Suffocating Beef Industry, Favors Tobacco Farmers
GOVERNMENT continues to suffocate the beef industry in favor other agro-based industries despite the sector having potential to earn the country the much need foreign currency, beef producers have lamented. Zimbabwe used to earn $45 million annually through beef exports to the European Union when the Cold Storage Company was still the largest meat processor in Africa.
