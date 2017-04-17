Zimbabwe: Agricultural and Rural Development Authority Workers Endure Payless 6 Months
Hundreds of workers at ARDA Estates here have gone for over six months without receiving salaries with the state-owned firm's management claiming it could not secure cash from local banks to pay the wages. Workers at ARDA Mushangwe Estate traditionally received their pay in hard cash but this has since stopped as the country continues to experience worsening cash shortages.
