Zimbabwe: African Apostolic Church Leader Mwazha's Wife Dies

Thousands of African Apostolic Church congregants from across Africa converged at N.C Mwazha Plot, south of Chivhu, yesterday for the burial of Mrs Joyce Makaonesu Mwazha, the iconic wife of their church leader Archbishop Paul Mwazha. Mrs Mwazha, who was 79, succumbed to diabetes that she battled for a long time on Saturday afternoon at her home in Hatfield, Harare.

Chicago, IL

