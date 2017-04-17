Zimbabwe: 3 Injured in Mugabe Party Clashes
THREE people on Saturday sustained varying degrees of injuries following violent clashes between Zanu-PF supporters sympathetic to Harare provincial commissar Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe and secretary for Administration George Mashavave, respectively. Skirmishes started when Cde Mashayamombe reportedly got wind that Cde Mashavave and other provincial executive committee members wanted to pass a vote of no confidence on him and national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere at the party's provincial offices.
