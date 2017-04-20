Zimbabwe: 17 Dead in Easter Accidents

Zimbabwe: 17 Dead in Easter Accidents

At least 17 people were killed, while 78 others were injured in 120 separate road traffic accidents recorded countrywide during the Easter Holiday at the time of going to print, making it one of the bloodiest holidays. Police said during the same period last year, nine people were killed and 43 were injured in 140 traffic accidents.




