Zimbabwe: 13 Serial Armed Robbers Nabbed

Thirteen armed robbers, including a teenager, who were targeting travellers, service stations and churches, stealing cash and valuables around Harare have been arrested. Police said the 13, who are still assisting them with investigations, have so far cleared 15 cases which occurred in Chishawasha, Tafara, Mabvuku and Murombedzi.

