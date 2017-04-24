Zim vendors won't celebrate Workers' Day

With most Zimbabweans having joined the vending sector due to skyrocketed unemployment, Workers day has become like any other day, it is not particularly a cause for celebration as it reminds retrenchees and loafers of the rampant unemployment coupled with the ever increasing level of poverty plaguing the nation. This reporter visited the mining town of Shurugwi where in the past years companies like ZIMASCO, Iron Ton, and Falcon Golden Quarry would organise celebrations for their workforce, this year there are no celebrations to talk about, most workers were retrenched, Zimasco Shurugwi division which used to harbour a workforce of over 500 workers now only has 50 workers on their payroll.

Chicago, IL

