Zim street kids bring Harare to a standstill..Pictures

Street children in Zimbabwe's capital city have adopted new strategies of begging, instead of just asking for alms from the passersby, the kids are now into performing gymnastics on the city's roads, much to the amazement of the crowds, who would in turn offer them money as a token of appreciation. The street kids are performing wonderful acts of gymnastics, leaving on watchers mouths open with ewe, as to where, when, and how they have learnt such acts, some of them as young as six to seven years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.