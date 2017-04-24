Zim massacre 'a British cover-up', cl...

Zim massacre 'a British cover-up', claims academic

Tuesday Apr 25

A British academic claims that Robert Mugabe received substantial support from former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher's government to conceal and ignore massacres of opposition supporters in Zimbabwe shortly after the 1980 independence. Hazel Cameron has produced a 20-page report in the latest edition of The International History Review, which she says is based on previously unpublished diplomatic communications from the British High Commission in Harare.

