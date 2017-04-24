Yoga becoming popular in Zimbabwe

Yoga becoming popular in Zimbabwe

Reports suggest that there are over a dozen yoga studios and fitness-pilates studios/gyms/health-club/sports-club/wellness-centres offering yoga in Harare. There are few yoga places/teachers in Bulawayo, yoga facilities in Mashonaland East, yoga opportunities in Victoria Falls area and sometimes the classes are held in Mutare.

