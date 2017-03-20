We are all of this and sometimes worse

Read more: Dissident Voice

We are all of this and sometimes worse Trapped in the galling mud Squelching and gasping our way up Seeking wholesome air To purify our skins To wash our faces To cleanse our breaths And train our eyes to see far Searching for the purest thing Before others can pull us down To where they settle as always Down the warmth of the sludge The warmness of the pig rot in the mud. Only through the benevolence of death Loss of breath Do we become better Better because we are nothing Become nothing The poetry of purity Poetry of nothingness Filtered by innocent sands of memory.

Chicago, IL

