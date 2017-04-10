Way Forward group ponders structural changes

The 32 members of the Commission on a Way Forward are getting down to the business of doing what their name says - helping a denomination deeply divided over homosexuality move toward some sort of future together. "After meetings of building relationships and team building, the commission is now delving deeper into its intended task - finding a way forward for the church," said Mazvita Machinga, commission member and a dean at United Methodist Africa University in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.