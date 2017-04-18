Tsvangirai, Ncube bemoan 2005 split

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter The split of 2005, not alleged vote-rigging that MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai and MDC president Professor Welshman Ncube have been peddling for over a decade, has contributed to the opposition's dismal performance in successive elections, the two leaders said yesterday. Mr Tsvangirai has been losing elections to President Mugabe since the Speaking yesterday at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Prof Ncube's MDC for a proposed coalition of opposition parties ahead of next year's harmonised elections at his Highlands home, Mr Tsvangirai said they shot themselves in the foot by splitting.

