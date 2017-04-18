Transcript: Hon. Dr. Walter Mzembi's ...

Transcript: Hon. Dr. Walter Mzembi's vision statement on UNWTO's future under his leadership

MINISTER OF TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE addresses ministers in Ethiopia at the UNWTO Commission for Africa conference I believe we need to speak the truth, both to ourselves and to others: so let me proceed by recalling a number of key facts and posing a few pertinent questions - to ourselves, as Africans." ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, April 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 19, UNWTO Candidate Walter Mzembi spoke out about his vision for the future of UNWTO, and the future of global tourism.

