The dti to showcase South Africa's best in goods and services at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair
The Department of Trade and Industry will on Monday, 24 April 2017 lead a business delegation of South African companies to the 2017 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which will be taking place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from 25-30 April 2017. South Africa's participation at the ZITF follows on the heels of a successful participation in 2016 where a reported total of 431 trade leads were secured by exhibitors, with a total of 21 Zimbabwean agents appointed and export sales totalling R10 million recorded through participation.
