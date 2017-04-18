The dti to showcase South Africa's be...

The dti to showcase South Africa's best in goods and services at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

The Department of Trade and Industry will on Monday, 24 April 2017 lead a business delegation of South African companies to the 2017 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which will be taking place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from 25-30 April 2017. South Africa's participation at the ZITF follows on the heels of a successful participation in 2016 where a reported total of 431 trade leads were secured by exhibitors, with a total of 21 Zimbabwean agents appointed and export sales totalling R10 million recorded through participation.

