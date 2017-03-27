TB Joshua visit a 'blessing' for Zim'...

TB Joshua visit a 'blessing' for Zim's religious tourism

Nigeria's massively wealthy religious leader TB Joshua arrived on a private jet in Harare on Friday for his first "crusade" in Zimbabwe. Joshua, whose real name is Temitope Baogun Joshua, was invited by Zimbabwe's richest ''pastor'' Walter Magaya for a week-long visit before the Easter holiday.

