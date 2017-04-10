Sunday 'Marimo' Chidzambwa in car acc...

Sunday 'Marimo' Chidzambwa in car accident, Crashes into Karoi house..pictures

The history making former Warriors and Dembare coach was at the wheel of his car alone when the accident happened early today. Pictures of him standing near his damaged Honda clearly show that the former Dynamos player was not in any pain.

Chicago, IL

