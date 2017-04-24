Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
Zaka Growth Point is well known to be the home of witches and wizards in Zimbabwe but it never seizes to amaze on issues of crime as a serial burglar from Zaka left the court jaws dropped recently when he surrendered his working tools that include a dead vulture's head, iron bar and a bolt cutter in front of the magistrate. Athanas Manyoka 46 years of age of Chikara Village Chief Nyakunhuwa Zaka was convicted of 40 counts of unlawful entry and theft.
