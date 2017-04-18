Roundup: 37 years on, China remains Zimbabwe's all-weather friend
As Zimbabwe celebrates Independence Day on April 18, China remains the country's all-weather friend and continues to give a helping hand during difficult times. The Chinese embassy in Harare is as old as Zimbabwe's independence, having opened on the same day the Union Jack was put down to symbolize the end of British rule and give way to black majority rule nearly 37 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC