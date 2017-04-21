Resettled Zimbabwe farmers left high and dry

Part of a special project that explores the impact of climate change on the food security and livelihoods of small-scale farmers in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Zimbabwe Ten years ago, former bricklayer Samuel Musengi was allocated a nine-hectare plot to cultivate in Zimbabwe as part of an accelerated phase of land reform that saw tens of thousands of black families resettled on what were once vast, mostly white-owned commercial farms. Increasingly unpredictable weather and a lack of government support has made it all but impossible for Zimbabwe's resettled farmers to achieve anything like the full potential of their plots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IRIN.