President Mugabe Tells Zimbabwe's War Veterans To Toe The Party Line

President Robert Mugabe has told veterans of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle that they are duty-bound to toe the ruling Zanu PF party line as was the case during the war against the white settler regime. A section of war veterans, led by their chairman, Christopher Mutsvangwa, is at odds with the ruling party after, he and some members of his executive were expelled from the party for several misdemeanors, including attempting to sway party processes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.