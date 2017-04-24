PhD written in isiXhosa hailed as mil...

PhD written in isiXhosa hailed as milestone

A chance encounter between a South African music teacher and Xhosa-speaking students in Zimbabwe has led to the production of Rhodes University's first PhD thesis in isiXhosa. Although the study unveiled little-known linkages between AmaXhosa in the Eastern Cape and a community of over 200000 others living in Mbembesi, about 45km outside Bulawayo, it was mostly celebrated for putting the language on par with English among others used in academic inquiry.

