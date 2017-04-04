New Harare flights amid Zimbabwe's aviation boom
Rwandan national carrier RwandAir will introduce a four times weekly service between Kigali and Harare staring on Wednesday, Zimbabwe's Civil Aviation Authority said Tuesday. This follows the airline's announcement in January this year that Harare will be among six new African and international destinations it planned to start servicing in 2017.
