Mugabe's Ruling Party Fractures as Zimbabwean Opposition Unites

As Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's ruling party is increasingly gripped by faction fighting, a once-splintered opposition is pledging to mount a united challenge to the 93-year-old leader in elections next year. At the center of the infighting in the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front is its political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, a leading figure in the Generation 40 faction that backs Mugabe's wife, Grace, as his successor.

