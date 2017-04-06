Live Stream Charles Mudede's Lecture in NYC Tomorrow
For all our New York readers , the paper's own film and TV editor, filmmaker, philosopher, and Sean Lennon's favorite intellectual , Charles Mudede, will be giving a lecture at e-flux , an artist-run publishing and archival platform, titled, "Not Even a Satellite: Notes on a Cosmic Motion Picture." The subject matter? According to the event page, Mudede will use notes and images to discuss "a film that will connect the backyard of a home in Harare, Zimbabwe, the Atomic-Age graveyard in the Tri-Cities in Central Washington, and the collision of black holes predicted by Einstein."
