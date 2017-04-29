Kenya Airways, tourism body ink partn...

Kenya Airways, tourism body ink partnership to boost visitor arrivals

Kenya Airways and Kenya Tourism Board have inked a partnership aiming to market the destination to attract more visitors especially from emerging and key source markets to Kenya. The partnership inked on Saturday entails a global marketing collaboration between KQ and KTB that targets, for the first time, a broad spectrum of leisure and business visitors in various markets especially in Africa.

