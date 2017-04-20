Independence Day of Zimbabwe

Independence Day of Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans celebrated last Tuesday the anniversary of its independence from the United Kingdom in 1980. The celebration is marked with ceremonial speeches by government officials, a military parade, and an air exhibition of fighter planes in the skies of Harare, the country's capital and largest city.

Chicago, IL

