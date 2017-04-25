IMF urges Zimbabwe to adopt comprehen...

IMF urges Zimbabwe to adopt comprehensive policy package to revive economy

Read more: Xinhuanet

The International Monetary Fund has urged Zimbabwe to adopt a comprehensive policy package to extricate itself out of severe economic challenges it is facing that include a biting shortage of bank notes. The Bretton Woods Institution said on Sunday that Zimbabwe will not solve its economic challenges using a currency solution alone but needs a holistic package of reforms to address the fiscal challenges.

