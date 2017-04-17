His Majesty Sultan Qaboos greets Zimb...

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos greets Zimbabwe president

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

In his cable, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said expressed his sincere greetings along with best wishes to President Mugabe and his country's friendly people. Photo-File In his cable, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said expressed his sincere greetings along with best wishes to President Mugabe and his country's friendly people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,377,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC