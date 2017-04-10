Harare Mayor to deliver second state ...

Harare Mayor to deliver second state of city address

The Mayor of Harare, Bernard Manyenyeni, is going to deliver his second state of the city address amid chaos in service delivery at the local authority. His address on 13 of April is expected to touch on virtually all aspects of the city, will be gauging the council's resolve to take on the challenges besieging the capital city.

Chicago, IL

