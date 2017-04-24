Former Zimbabwe secret police officer...

Former Zimbabwe secret police officer leaves New Zealand

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

He claimed asylum on arrival on the grounds he faced death if deported back to Zimbabwe, due to his past as a secret police officer. Nduku said at 19 he was forced to serve under President Robert Mugabe and participated in multiple murders, rapes, and tortures.

