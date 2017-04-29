Envoy urges Chinese firms to intensify investment in Zimbabwe

Chinese firms should take advantage of the vast business opportunities that exist in Zimbabwe and intensify investment into the southern African country, Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Huang Ping said Friday. He told Xinhua at the annual 2017 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in the second largest city of Bulawayo that Chinese firms should invest not only in agriculture, the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy, but in the industrial sector to help speed up economic development in the country.

