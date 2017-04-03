Earthquake shakes Zimbabwe

Earthquake shakes Zimbabwe

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ZWNews.com

A number of locations in Zimbabwe, including Harare and Bulawayo, were yesterday shaken for more than a minute by tremors from an earthquake that occurred in central Botswana which started at 7:40:15pm, almost 350 kilometres southwest of Plumtree. There were no reports of injuries or damage last night, and intensity estimates suggested very low risk of these, although the most severely affected parts of Zimbabwe were Bulilima, Lupane, Nyamandlovu, Tsholotsho, Inyathi, Bulawayo and parts of Hwange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,065,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC