Earthquake shakes Zimbabwe

A number of locations in Zimbabwe, including Harare and Bulawayo, were yesterday shaken for more than a minute by tremors from an earthquake that occurred in central Botswana which started at 7:40:15pm, almost 350 kilometres southwest of Plumtree. There were no reports of injuries or damage last night, and intensity estimates suggested very low risk of these, although the most severely affected parts of Zimbabwe were Bulilima, Lupane, Nyamandlovu, Tsholotsho, Inyathi, Bulawayo and parts of Hwange.

