Cops evict villagers to make way for Zimbabwe's First Lady
Human rights groups have condemned police brutality after scores of villagers in northern Zimbabwe had their properties burnt before they were forced out of a farm to make way for a wildlife project by First Lady Grace Mugabe. They have not been provided alternative shelter after being forced off the farm despite President Robert Mugabe's government endorsing their stay since the height of the land invasions in 2000.
