.com | Zimbabwe hippo deaths "may be ...

.com | Zimbabwe hippo deaths "may be due to pesticide"

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

A conservation group in Zimbabwe says the cause of the recent mysterious deaths in Kariba of around 10 hippos may have been identified as pesticide. Local news reports have said that up to 11 hippos were found poisoned last week near Mbilizi in Binga district on Lake Kariba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,176 • Total comments across all topics: 280,209,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC