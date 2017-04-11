.com | Zimbabwe hippo deaths "may be due to pesticide"
A conservation group in Zimbabwe says the cause of the recent mysterious deaths in Kariba of around 10 hippos may have been identified as pesticide. Local news reports have said that up to 11 hippos were found poisoned last week near Mbilizi in Binga district on Lake Kariba.
