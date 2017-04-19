.com | Zim man jailed for torturing, raping ex-girlfriend for 6 days

President Robert Mugabe has told Zimbabweans to remain vigilant on the country's 37th anniversary of independence - as his main rival Morgan Tsvangirai bemoaned the "stinking poverty" so many here live in. Bulawayo A 27-year-old convicted criminal in Zimbabwe has been sentenced to 23 years in jail for kidnapping, torturing and holding captive his ex-girlfriend in a six-day rape ordeal, says a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.