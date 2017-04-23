.com | Mugabe's party 'not threatened' by Zimbabwe opposition pact - pro-govt papers

President Robert Mugabe 's party does not feel threatened by moves to form an election coalition, state-controlled papers say. Main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai signed pacts with former vice president Joice Mujuru and the leader of another small party, Welshman Ncube , this week as the first step towards building a coalition seeking to unseat long-time ruler Mugabe in elections next year.

