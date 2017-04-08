.com | Man, 32, 'kills ex-wife with knobkerrie, dumps body at roadside'
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's two sons have reportedly relocated to SA from Dubai and Zimbabwe respectively amid fears their personal security might be "compromised" in the neighbouring country. Bulawayo A 32-year-old man has reportedly appeared in a Zimbabwean court on a murder charge after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife Ntombiyenkosi Ndlovu, 22, to death for rejecting his reconciliation bid.
