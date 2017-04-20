China hands over food to flood-affected Zimbabwean families
The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe on Thursday handed over 60,000 U.S. dollars worth of basic food to assist hundreds of local families affected by floods that hit the southern parts of the country in February. Of the donation, the Chinese Red Cross Society contributed 50,000 dollars while the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese community in Zimbabwe chipped in with 10,000 dollars.
