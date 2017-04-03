China donates over 12,000 tonnes of rice to Zimbabwe
China on Monday donated 12,173 tonnes of rice to Zimbabwe to assist vulnerable people that were affected by drought which wreaked havoc last year. Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira said the donation, which follows Zimbabwe's international food aid appeal in 2016, would also be distributed to families that were affected by floods in February this year.
