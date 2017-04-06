Chartwell Dutiro, Niyaz & Riyaaz Qaww...

Chartwell Dutiro, Niyaz & Riyaaz Qawwali Set for a World in Trance at Roulette

A World in Trance, featuring the music of Zimbabwe, Iran, India and Pakistan in this third edition of the festival, transcends boundaries and brings the listener to a state of ecstasy and enchantment. This year's series includes the entrancing mbira music of Zimbabwe with master musician Chartwell Dutiro ; mesmerizing 21st century global trance music with Niyaz featuring the spellbinding vocalist Azam Ali ; and riveting interpretations of Sufi qawwali with the US-based Riyaaz Qawwali .

Chicago, IL

