Calculative Mugabe frees Kasukuwere on bail

Zimbabwe's aged but calculative President Robert Mugabe has loosened his under fire minister Saviour Kasukuwere, on bail as he works out a plan to deal with him, at least for now or forever. Kasukuwere's is expected to only know his fate after the party's highest organs the politburo and Central Committee meet this week where his issue and others are expected to be tabled.

