Businesses cash in on cash seekers in Zimbabwe
Business people are taking advantage of prevailing liquidity challenges by charging premiums of between 10 and 20 percent to desperate cash seekers. A bar owner operating in one of the city's eastern suburbs who refused to be named told Xinhua Tuesday that people looking for cash were paying 10 percent of the required amounts for bond notes and 20 percent for U.S. dollars while making electronic transfers into the business people's bank accounts.
Xinhuanet.
