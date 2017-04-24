Bond Notes won't solve Zim economic crisis
Zimbabwe's cash crisis is not getting any better and the International Monetary Fund says that its new local currency, known as Bond Notes, is not going to fix its chronic financial problems. Zimbabwe ran out of cash - the US dollar - from April last year, so it withdrew high denomination notes from the market and introduced about R1.3 billion small denomination locally-produced cash - Bond Notes.
