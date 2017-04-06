At least 17 dead in Zimbabwe after bus collides with haulage truck

At least 17 people have died after a South Africa-bound bus collided head-on with a haulage truck -- with both vehicles catching fire -- about 220 km from Harare on the Masvingo Road on Wednesday night. Police spokesperson Charity Charamba told Xinhua on Thursday that 17 bodies had been retrieved from the scene while 43 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.

